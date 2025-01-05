Arizona Western Women’s Basketball Beats Mesa 66-53, Wins Ninth Straight

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The No. 14 Arizona Western College Women’s Basketball team (12-1, 3-0) started 2025 on a high note, defeating No. 8 Mesa Community College (11-6, 5-0) 66-53 on Saturday at Theo Heap Gymnasium in Mesa.

Naomy Zonzon-Huyghe led the Matadors with an impressive double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Rita Gomes added 19 points, while Nyah Hardy chipped in 12. Dyvine Harris dished out a game-high six assists.

The game was close early, tied 14-14 after the first quarter. Arizona Western took a slim 32-30 lead into halftime, powered by Gomes’ late three-pointer.

In the second half, the Matadors pulled away. A 5-0 run in the third quarter, highlighted by Zonzon-Huyghe’s layup and a Gomes three-pointer, helped extend the lead to 44-37.

Arizona Western’s strong defense and three consecutive three-pointers early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to double digits. They forced 17 turnovers, converting them into 28 points, while outscoring Mesa 34-23 in the second half.

Despite being out-rebounded 34-25, the Matadors’ efficient shooting (47.1%) and defensive pressure secured the victory.

With the win, the Matadors extend their streak to nine games and remain unbeaten in conference play. They’ll face Central Arizona in Coolidge on Wednesday, January 8, at 5:30 p.m.