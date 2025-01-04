Wildcats Hold Off Cincinnati in Big 12 Thriller

CINCINNATI, (KYMA, KECY) -The Arizona Wildcats faced a tough road challenge but emerged victorious, defeating the No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats 72-67 in their Big 12 road opener on Saturday afternoon. Despite surrendering a 19-point lead, the Wildcats held firm in the closing moments to secure their first Quad 1 win of the season.

Jaden Bradley delivered the game-winning layup with 43.9 seconds remaining, capping off a 15-point performance. Carter Bryant added a career-high 14 points, making all five of his shots, while Henri Veesaar contributed across the board with eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Arizona’s defense was pivotal, holding Cincinnati to just 39.1% shooting and 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. The Bearcats struggled at the free throw line, missing 11 of 23 attempts, which proved costly in the tightly contested game.

Though Arizona’s shooting (43.4%) was its worst in a win this season, the Wildcats’ resilience and timely plays made the difference. They improve to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The Wildcats will next travel to West Virginia on Tuesday to face the Mountaineers, who have won seven straight games, including a dramatic overtime victory over Arizona earlier this season.