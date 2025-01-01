Peach Bowl Preview
Arizona State is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on New Years Day in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
ATLANTA (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Sun Devils have been the ultimate underdog story this season.
After being picked to finish dead last, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Championship and punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Chas Messman previews this showdown in Atlanta.