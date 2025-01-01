Skip to Content
College Sports

Peach Bowl Preview

By
Published 9:34 AM

Arizona State is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on New Years Day in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

ATLANTA (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Sun Devils have been the ultimate underdog story this season.

After being picked to finish dead last, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Championship and punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Sun Devils are set to take on Texas in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the playoff semi-finals.

Chas Messman previews this showdown in Atlanta.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content