ASU falls in double overtime to Texas in the Peach Bowl

Arizona State's magical run falls short in an overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.

ATLANTA (KYMA, KECY) - The Texas Longhorns defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 in double overtime on Wednesday in the Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

No. 5 Texas advances to the CFP Semifinals and the Cotton Bowl. No. 4 Arizona State ends the season at 11-3.

At halftime, Texas led 17-3. In the fourth quarter, ASU running back Cam Skattebo threw a 42-yard touchdown to Malik McClain to make the game 24-16. On the following drive, Javan Robinson intercepted a pass from Quinn Ewers. The Sun Devils cashed in and tied the game with a Skattebo 2-yard rushing score. As time expired, Texas's Bert Auburn missed a 38-yard field goal off the upright and the game went to overtime. In the first overtime, Skattebo put the Sun Devils ahead with a 3-yard touchdown run. Texas responded on 4th and 13 with a 28-yard touchdown from Ewers to Matthew Golden. On the first play of second overtime, Ewers connected with Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard score to put Texas ahead once again. Texas's Andrew Mukuba picked off Sam Leavitt to end the game.

"That was one of the best teams if not the best team in the country we faced today," ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. "We started off not so great, but the way the guys battled back is remarkable. You can reflect and see where these guys have come is a testament to this team. But golly this sucks"

Arizona State outgained Texas 510 yards to 375 and 214 to 53 on the ground.

ASU's Cam Skattebo was named offensive player of the year in what was his final game in maroon and gold.

"ASU has changed my life for ever in a good way," Skattebo said after the game.

For ASU, Skattebo carried the ball 30 times for 143 yards and the two rushing touchdowns. He threw the 42-yard touchdown and he was ASU's leading receiver catching eight balls for 99 yards.

Leavitt completed 26 of 46 passes for 222 yards with the interception.

For Texas, Ewers completed 20 of 30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns with the interception.

Texas will face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Semifinals on Friday Jan. 10.