ASU crushes Arizona and punches ticket to the Big 12 Championship

Arizona State routs Arizona to reclaim the Territorial Cup and books their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sam Leavitt threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 49-7 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the 98th Territorial Cup on Saturday.

The Sun Devils racked up a total of 643 yards, Cam Skattebo rushing for 177 yards and three scores.

After finishing 3-9 last season, ASU now moves to 10-2 and claims a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

"Absolutely incredible game by our guys," ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said postgame. "To go from what we did last year to what we did this year, is remarkable."

Arizona finishes the first season of the Brent Brennan era at 4-8.

Arizona State scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions of the ball game and lead 35-0 at halftime. On the opening drive of the third, Noah Fifita connected with Tetairoa McMillan for a 28-yard score to get the Wildcats on the board. But, ASU crushed any hopes of a comeback when Leavitt threw a 31-yard touchdown to Xavier Guillory. The Sun Devils capped off the win with sixth year senior Trenton Bourget hitting walk-on freshman Derek Eusebio for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 49-7.

ASU outgained Arizona by over 400 total yards on the day and averaged 9.9 yards-per-play.

"Everybody blocks," Dillingham said. "That is an identity thing that is special and the team has bought into."

For ASU, Leavitt completed 17 of 22 passes for 291 yards and the three touchdowns.

Skattebo carried the ball 21 times for 177 yards and the three scores.

Kyson Brown rushed the ball eight times for 100 yards and caught a pass for 31-yards.

Jordyn Tyson caught eight balls for 143 yards and a touchdown.

For Arizona, Fifita completed 14 of 29 passes for 126 yards and the touchdown.

McMillan caught six passes for 68 yards and the score.

Arizona State will play in the Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas next Saturday, but the opponent is still to be decided based on other games tonight.