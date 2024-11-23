Matadors Men’s Basketball Dominates in Conference Home Opener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Matadors men’s basketball team (6-3, 1-1) showcased their offensive firepower with a commanding 133-74 victory over Community Christian College (1-3, 0-2) in their home conference opener Saturday at House Gymnasium.

The Matadors opened the game on a blistering 36-4 run, leaving no doubt. They never trailed, amassing a season-high 133 points and leading 74-29 at halftime.

Eight players scored in double figures for Arizona Western, Engel Gutierrez led the charge off the bench with 19 points, shooting 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. Edwin Suarez made the most of his 12 minutes, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half, while Matt Anglo added 14 points, 10 of which came before the break.

Leano Rolle and Darnell Childs contributed 13 points apiece, while Boubacar Diatta and Kaleb Myers each tallied 12. Yuma native and former Cibola Raider Jared Arias made the most of his career-high 21 minutes, scoring a personal best of 11 points.

The Matadors’ defense suffocated the Saints, forcing 22 turnovers and limiting Community Christian to just 32.8% shooting from the field. Arizona Western also controlled the boards, out-rebounding the Saints 49-21, with Rolle leading the way with 10 rebounds.

Arizona Western returns to action on Friday, November 29, hosting AZ Sol at The House Gymnasium. with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m.