Lady Matadors stay perfect, advance to NJCAA Final Four

Arizona Western women's soccer team advances to second straight national semifinal

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's soccer team's dream season continued on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Kansas City Kansas Community College. With the win, the Lady Matadors remained undefeated on the season at 19-0 and advanced to the NJCAA semifinals for the second year in a row.

On Thursday the Lady Matadors will look to rewrite to program's history books and advance to thier first ever NJCAA national championship game. Arizona College will face a familiar foe in Salt Lake, marking a rematch of the West District final. Arizona Western and Salt Lake square off at 10:30 am Arizona time at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex.