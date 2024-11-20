Skip to Content
College Sports

Lady Matadors stay perfect, advance to NJCAA Final Four

By ,
Updated
today at 2:08 PM
Published 1:57 PM

Arizona Western women's soccer team advances to second straight national semifinal

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's soccer team's dream season continued on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Kansas City Kansas Community College. With the win, the Lady Matadors remained undefeated on the season at 19-0 and advanced to the NJCAA semifinals for the second year in a row.

On Thursday the Lady Matadors will look to rewrite to program's history books and advance to thier first ever NJCAA national championship game. Arizona College will face a familiar foe in Salt Lake, marking a rematch of the West District final. Arizona Western and Salt Lake square off at 10:30 am Arizona time at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content