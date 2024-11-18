Matadors Men’s Soccer Ready for Fourth Straight National Tournament Appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY) – The Arizona Western College Matadors Men’s Soccer team is set to embark on another championship journey as they head to Wichita, Kansas, for the 2024 NJCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship. With the No. 5 seed in the tournament, the Matadors aim to build on their successful season and make a deep run in their fourth consecutive national tournament appearance.

Arizona Western has been placed in Group D, where they’ll face the No. 4 seed Cowley County and the No. 9 seed Miami Dade. Pool play begins on Monday, November 18, with the Matadors opening against Miami Dade at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time on the Stadium Field at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex. The team wraps up pool play on Tuesday, November 19, with a showdown against Cowley County at the same time on Field 3.

Head Coach Kenny Dale reflected on the season leading into the national tournament, noting the team’s ability to rise to challenges.

"It’s been an interesting season," Dale said. "We’ve won the region title 1-0 and the district title 2-1. Things are tightening up as the competition gets stronger, so we need to be even more competent and confident. Execution is key at this stage."

With a mix of seasoned veterans and talented newcomers, Dale believes the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

"We have a lot of veterans who experienced last year’s national tournament, so they know what to expect," he said. "We also have fresh faces that bring technical skill, speed, and versatility in attack, making it tough for opponents to adjust to us. It’s exciting to have so many options to approach different opponents in a short window."

Dale emphasized the unique opportunity this year as the Matadors compete alongside the Arizona Western women’s soccer team, who are also participating in the national tournament.

"It’s special to be here with the women’s team," Dale noted. "Next year, the men’s and women’s tournaments will be separate, so this is our last chance to share this experience. It’s a great way to highlight the success of Arizona Western soccer."

Weather conditions in Wichita are expected to challenge the Matadors, who are accustomed to the dry heat of Yuma. However, Dale sees this as an advantage for some of the international players.

"It’ll be cold, windy, and possibly rainy," he said. "But we have players from Europe and Canada who thrive in this type of weather. We’re prepared for anything."

The tournament is not only a chance for athletic success but also an opportunity to create lifelong memories.

"This is a lifetime memory for these players," Dale added. "Whether they win or lose, they’ll look back on this trip as a special part of their college journey, building bonds and friendships they’ll carry for decades."

Fans can watch all pool play games live on the NJCAA Network, while the national semifinals and final will stream on ESPN+.

The Matadors aim to make history in Wichita, navigating a demanding schedule that could see them play four games in six days. With their blend of experience and talent, they’re poised to make a run for the national championship.