ASU Hoops runs away from GCU in showdown between Valley rivals

Arizona State takes down GCU in the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Joson Sanon scored 21 points to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 87-76 victory over the Grand Canyon Lopes at Footprint Center on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix.

ASU moves to 3-1 on the season. GCU falls to 2-1.

The first half was back and forth and there was seven lead changes. ASU guard Alston Mason scored a lay up in the final seconds to give the Sun Devils the 41-40 lead at halftime. In the second half, ASU jumped out to an early lead and would run away with the 87-76 victory. Mason scored 11 of his 16 points in the second.

This was ASU head coach Bobby Hurley's 200th career Division I win.

For ASU, Sanon shot 8 of 12 for the 21 points and added 3 rebounds. He shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Mason scored the 16 points shooting 5 for 9.

For GCU, Tyon Grant-Foster made his season debut and led the Lopes scoring 19 points.

On Sunday, ASU will host St. Thomas. On Wednesday, GCU will host UC Davis.