ASU Basketball escapes past Idaho State in season opener

The Sun Devils avoid an upset in their 2024 season opener.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Alston Mason scored 14 points to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 55-48 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Tuesday.

ASU starts the year at 1-0. Idaho State drops to 0-1.

With 5:07 to go in the game, the Bengals drew within one point only trailing 45-43. BJ Freeman scored four of the Sun Devil's 10 points down the stretch to give the ASU the win.

Arizona State shot 20 of 55 (36%) from the field, while Idaho State was just 17 of 67 (25%).

For Arizona State, Mason scored the 14 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Joson Sanon scored 11 points with three assists and three rebounds.

Freeman scored 12 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

The Sun Devils front court struggled shooting with Jayden Quaintance and Basheer Jihad shooting a combined 0 of 13 from the floor.

On Friday, the Sun Devils will host Santa Clara before highly anticipated showdowns with Gonzaga and GCU.