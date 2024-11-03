Matadors Men’s Soccer Clinch Fourth Straight Region I Title with Late Goal

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) – In a thrilling finish at Matador Field, the No. 6 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors secured their fourth consecutive Region I championship, edging out Yavapai College 1-0. The game’s lone goal came in the closing minutes of the second half, sealing the title for the Matadors and sending them to the West District Final.

With just over nine minutes left on the clock, Shuto Sano converted a corner kick from Ebenezer Laryea, slipping the ball past Yavapai's keeper for a decisive lead. Reflecting on the game-winning goal, Sano expressed gratitude for his teammates and coach, saying, “I’m thankful for my team and my coach. When the ball came to me, I just saw the opportunity and took the shot.”

Goalkeeper Esteban Gonzalez was pivotal in the Matadors' defense, making three critical saves throughout the match and maintaining the shutout over all 90 minutes.

Arizona Western dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t capitalize, facing pressure from the Roughriders just before halftime. Both teams entered the break scoreless, but the Matadors’ persistence ultimately paid off late in the game.

Next, Arizona Western heads to Utah to face Region 18 champion Snow College in the West District Final on Saturday, November 9. The game time is yet to be announced. A victory will secure the Matadors a spot in the national tournament, where they aim to continue their winning streak.