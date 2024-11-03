Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Soccer Claims Region I Championship, Remains Undefeated

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) – The No. 4 ranked Arizona Western Matadors Women's Soccer team maintained its undefeated season and clinched the Region I championship with a commanding 2-0 win over Eastern Arizona on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors struck first late in the first half, breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute. Maria Lopez delivered a low, precise shot past the Eastern Arizona goalkeeper, assisted by a clean pass from Loegan Alia, to give Arizona Western a 1-0 lead. This goal set the tone for the rest of the match as the Matadors’ offensive momentum continued to challenge the Eastern Arizona defense.

Building on their lead early in the second half, the Matadors found the net once more with a play that showcased their teamwork and tactical skill. Alia sent a well-placed cross into the 18-yard box, where Jezmin Castellanos was ready, slotting the ball into the back post to widen the lead to 2-0.

Goalkeeper Iyan Hernandez also played a crucial role in securing the shutout. Late in the game, she made a critical save, leaping to push the ball off the bar and keep the Gila Monsters off the board. This save was pivotal, reinforcing the Matadors’ defense as they held onto their two-goal lead through the final whistle.

The win marks a significant achievement for the Arizona Western Women’s Soccer team, as they remain undefeated through their regular season and playoff run. Their eyes now turn to the West District Championship, where they’ll host the Region 18 champion, Salt Lake, in a high-stakes match set for Saturday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field.