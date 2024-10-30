Lady Matadors sweep in regular season finale, earn top seed in postseason

Arizona Western sweeps Central Arizona 3-0, will host Yavapai in Region 1 semifinals on Monday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors Volleyball team capped off the regular season with a 3-0 win over Central Arizona on Wednesday night to earn the No. 1 seed in the Region I playoffs.

The Matadors open postseason play at home on Monday, November 4th, hosting Yavapai in the Region I semifinals with the first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m.