Lady Matadors sweep in regular season finale, earn top seed in postseason

Scott Gross
Published 10:53 PM

Arizona Western sweeps Central Arizona 3-0, will host Yavapai in Region 1 semifinals on Monday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors Volleyball team capped off the regular season with a 3-0 win over Central Arizona on Wednesday night to earn the No. 1 seed in the Region I playoffs.

The Matadors open postseason play at home on Monday, November 4th, hosting Yavapai in the Region I semifinals with the first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

