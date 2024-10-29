Skip to Content
Matadors roll over Southern Nevada in Region I Semifinal

Top seeded Arizona Western advances to fourth consecutive Region I Final with 8-0 win

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  During the pregame huddle, the Matadors said they wanted to score the game's first goal in the first 20 minutes. They did just that, scoring near the 14 minute mark en route to an 8-0 win over Southern Nevada. The Matadors advance to the Region I finals to take on Yavapai on Saturday, November 2 at a time to be determined at Matador Soccer Field. 

