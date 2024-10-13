Arizona Western Men’s Soccer Extend Winning Streak with 5-1 Victory Over Justice College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's No. 4 ranked Matadors Men's Soccer team continued their dominant season, extending their winning streak to six games with a decisive 5-1 victory over Justice College on Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field. The team remains unbeaten in their last 10 matches, improving their overall record to 10-1-1.

The Matadors got off to a strong start when Justin Vallelian capitalized on a loose ball inside the six-yard box, putting them ahead 1-0 just seven minutes into the game. Despite several chances, Vallelian’s early strike was the only goal of the first half.

Arizona Western doubled their lead just after the break when Hiromasa Iwai netted a close-range goal in the 46th minute, assisted by Iman Ouedraogo Jr. The momentum kept rolling, as Ouedraogo himself found the back of the net with a penalty kick three minutes later, extending the advantage to 3-0.

The Matadors continued to dominate, with Shuto Sano firing a long-range shot from outside the 18-yard box in the 73rd minute, assisted by Aiki Saodoka, making it 4-0. Justice College responded with their only goal of the game in the 74th minute, but Juriel Nereida sealed the win with a 79th-minute goal to give Arizona Western a commanding 5-1 victory.

The Matadors hit the road for their next match, traveling to California on Tuesday, October 17, to face Community Christian in an ACCAC showdown at 4:30 p.m.