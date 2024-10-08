ASU rallies past Kansas for first ever Big 12 home win

Sun Devils strike last against the Jayhawks in a wild back-and-forth game

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt found Jordyn Tyson for a three yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to rally the Sun Devils past Kansas 35-31 on Saturday night. Leavitt led the game winning drive after Kansas took the lead 31-28 with 2:06 left in regulation.

The Sun Devils completed an eight play drive that covered 75 yards in 1:48 ending with Leavitt's strike to Tyson. It was Tyson's second touchdown catch of the night to go along with four touchdown passes from Leavitt.

"We just fall back on our training," Leavitt said after the game. "We do two minute drills all the time in practice, I'd like to say once or twice a week. So, it's something that we practice and (head coach) Dillingham says, 'Just fall back on your training.' We did what we did. We had three time outs and two minutes left. So, we had a lot of time. We're able to bust a big run and it helped us set it up,"

The win capped off a wild second half featuring six lead changes. The game was tied 14-14 at the half. Kansas kicked a field goal in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead. The teams then combined to score 35 points in the fourth quarter. The win for the Sun Devils was their first home win in the Big 12 conference. Arizona State is now 4-1 on the season for the first time in three years.

Leavitt finished with 157 yards through the air and 4 touchdowns. Runningback Bo Skattebo rushed for 182 yards and a score. Both players earned Big 12 player of the week honors.

It was also Hall-of-Fame weekend as the Sun Devils honored seven members into the 2024 hall.

The Sun Devils will welcome conference rival Utah on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium.