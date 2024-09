Arizona Western extends win streak with a win over Yavapai.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Natalia Valencia-Gamboa had 10 kills to lead the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors to a 3-0 victory over the Yavapai College Roughriders.

AWC moves to 9-4 on the season. Yavapai falls to 6-5.

On Friday, the Lady Matadors will play on the road at Eastern Arizona College.