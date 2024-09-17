Skip to Content
AWC soccer scores nine in win over IVC

Despite a scoreless first half, Arizona Western soccer puts nine up in win over Imperial Valley College.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Iman Ouedraogo scored two goals to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 9-0 victory over the Imperial Valley College Desert Warriors on Tuesday.

No. 6 Arizona Western moves to 5-1-1. IVC falls to 0-7.

At halftime the score was 0-0. In the second half, the floodgates opened and the Matadors lit up the scoreboard.

Next Tuesday, AWC returns to the pitch to face the College of Southern Nevada. IVC has Southwestern up next.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

