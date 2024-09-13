Arizona State outguns Texas State to move to 3-0

Arizona State takes down Texas State on the road and remains undefeated to start the season.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - Sam Leavitt threw for 246 yards and a touchdown to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 31-28 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Thursday at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Arizona State moves to 3-0 on the season. Texas State falls to 2-1.

This is the first time that ASU is 3-0 since 2019. The Sun Devils have also now equalized their win totals from each of the previous two seasons.

At halftime, the game was tied 21-21. In the third quarter, the Bobcats took the lead with Jordan McCloud connecting with Jaden Williams for a 44-yard touchdown. The following drive, Cam Skattebo tied the game at 28 with a 2-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Ian Hershey kicked the go-ahead field goal to make it 31-28.

For ASU, Leavitt completed 19 of 30 passes for the 246 yards and the touchdown with one interception.

Skattebo carried the ball 24 times for 62 yards and two scores. Skattebo passed 3,000 career rushing yards in the first quarter of the game.

Jordyn Tyson caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Next Saturday, ASU will play at Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener.