Skattebo and ASU run all over Mississippi State

Cam Skattebo rushes for over 200 yards as Arizona State moves to 2-0 on the season.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cam Skattebo rushed for 262 yards to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 30-23 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

ASU put up 428 yards of total offense, 359 of it coming on the ground.

ASU moves to 2-0. Mississippi State falls to 1-1. This was the first win in school history over an SEC opponent for ASU.

ASU started fast scoring on their opening possession via a 17-yard touchdown run from quarterback Sam Leavitt. The Sun Devils would take a 27-3 lead going into halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs rallied from a 30-3 deficit to make it a one score game in the fourth quarter. With about minutes to go the Sun Devils leaned on Skattebo and the seniors 39-yard run sealed the 30-23 victory.

Skattebo finished the game with 262 rushing yards, which is the second most in school history for a single game. Skattebo now is third nationally with 311 rushing yards so far this season.

"That was the most fun in a football game that I have had in a long time," Skattebo said. "Bullying dudes, grown men, that are 300 pounds that is fun to us. That's fun to the front five and a running back. I tell them all game give me the ball, every play. Give me the ball! If we have an option to throw give me the ball."

For the second consecutive week the Sun Devils scored on defense with CJ Fite scoring on a fumble recovery in the second quarter.

Mississippi State scored touchdowns on three out of four drives in the second half, but ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was pleased with how his team responded and finished out the victory.

"For us to get hit in the mouth and have to get up, that is what I was most proud of," Dillingham said. "We aren't going to have 17 or 24 point leads every half time. We will be in some dog fights. We have to go back and forth with counter punches and today we finally had to punch back."

It is a short week for ASU as they will face Texas State on the road on Thursday.