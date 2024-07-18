Cook working to lock down spot with the Lobos

Former Central Spartan, Skylar Cook is competing for playing time on the New Mexico defense.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Skylar Cook was a standout for the Central Spartans and he has since moved on to the University of New Mexico.

Last season, Cook redshirted; but this fall Cook is looking to make an impact under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

"The message that they're trying to instill in us is really motivational for myself and the team as a collective," Cook said.

In the short time Mendenhall and his staff have been on campus, Cook has already made a strong impression on his coaches.

"Skylar [is] trustworthy, productive, fast learner and really competitive," Mendenhall said at Mountain West Media Days.

Mendenhall is a proven winner over his 17-years as a head coach and has a reputation for building demanding programs, which is something Cook has embraced.

"Just the type of high expectations that he puts on, his players and, the staff as well, I feel that it's an area that I can really excel at," Cook said "When Mendenhall is trying to weed out certain players and he wants a certain type of player on the field. I feel that I can really just be one of those."

Cook is fighting for play time in the Lobos secondary and on special teams. In order to earn his spot on the field, Cook needs to continue to build off of his great spring.

"Could he be in the two deep?" Mendenhall said. "Could he be a special teams contributor? Yes. Is he going to have to battle for either or both of those? Totally. We use three criteria. How durable is a player? Usually needs help consistent years, which then allows us to see if he's productive. And so far he's been all three of those."

New Mexico will open the 2024 season against Montana State on August 23.