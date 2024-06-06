Fiesta Bowl to host playoff quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The VRBO Fiesta Bowl will host the quarterfinals of the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff on New Years Eve at State Farm Stadium.

This will be the second round of the playoff. The first round will be held on the campus of the higher seeded school on December 20 and 21. The semifinals will be held January 9 and 10 with the National Championship being played on January 20.

Oregon took down Liberty 45-6 in this years iteration of the Fiesta Bowl. The last time the Fiesta Bowl hosted a playoff game was back on New Year's Eve 2022 when TCU defeated Michigan 51-45.

It has also been announced that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will return to Chase Field on December 26 for a Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup.

Last year, Kansas defeated UNLV 49-36 in one of the most exciting bowl games of 2023.