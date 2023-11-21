Jaden Rashada taking first team reps in practice

ASU's freshman quarterback could make his return from injury in the Territorial Cup.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada took first team reps at practice today.

The freshman started the first two games of the season against Southern Utah and Oklahoma State, but has missed the last nine due to injury. In fall camp Rashada, beat out Trenton Bourget and Drew Pyne for the starting role.

In his two starts, Rashada completed 34 of 60 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. His three touchdowns still leads the Sun Devils this season with Bourget throwing one in 248 attempts and Pyne with two on 49 attempts.

https://twitter.com/ChrisKarpman/status/1727028293076177257

On Saturday, ASU hosts their arch nemesis, #15 Arizona, at Mountain America Stadium in their season finale.