Gaines-Ramos and Aztecs hammer Idaho 7-2

SDSU Women's soccer score seven goals, their most in match since the 2008 season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego State Aztec women's soccer team won their home opener in a big way in a 7-2 win over Idaho. Emma Gaines-Ramos found the back of the net twice, and five different Aztecs scored in the match, as San Diego State trounced Idaho 7-2 on Sunday afternoon on the SDSU Sports Deck.

21 August 2022: San Diego State women’s soccer plays against Idaho Sunday afternoon at the Aztec Sports deck.(Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)

The seven goals scored by the Aztecs are the most in a game since October 17, 2008. Six different Aztecs scored, and Logan Nidy and Olivia Sekimoto scored their first career goals on Sunday.

San Diego State hits the road to take on Long Beach State on August 25 and No. 17 in the country Pepperdine on August 28. San Diego State won their season opener on the road at Nebraska 2-1 on August 17th.