Yavapai softball staves off elimination in NJCAA tournament, advances to day three

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a roller-coaster day on Wednesday for the Yavapai Roughriders who entered the 2022 NJCAA Softball Championship Tournament as the second-ranked team in the country.

After a heart-wrenching loss to McLennan Community College in the second round, the Region I champions had to fight and claw to stay alive in the late night hours.

And they did just that, surviving another pitcher's duel against Southern Idaho, winning 3-0 behind three sixth inning runs.

Emily Dix would toss a complete game shutout to send the Golden Eagles of Southern Idaho home, getting a much needed boost from Yaya Kaaialii who hit a solo shot to break the 0-0 tie in the sixth inning.

After tacking on two more runs, Dix closed the door in the seventh to stave off elimination.

The big win ultimately saving Yavapai's season after the loss to McLennan where they surrendered back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning and then losing in extra innings.

The Roughriders, representing the ACCAC and Region I, take the field again on Thursday afternoon at 2pm from the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

There they will be in another do or die situation against the Seminole State Trojans - a team coached by Imperial Valley native, Amber Flores.

The winner of that game will take on the loser of the No. 1 seeded Florida Southwestern State and No. 5 Odessa game at 6pm on Thursday.