Skip to Content
College Sports
By ,
Published 10:00 AM

Yavapai softball staves off elimination in NJCAA tournament, advances to day three

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a roller-coaster day on Wednesday for the Yavapai Roughriders who entered the 2022 NJCAA Softball Championship Tournament as the second-ranked team in the country.

After a heart-wrenching loss to McLennan Community College in the second round, the Region I champions had to fight and claw to stay alive in the late night hours.

And they did just that, surviving another pitcher's duel against Southern Idaho, winning 3-0 behind three sixth inning runs.

Emily Dix would toss a complete game shutout to send the Golden Eagles of Southern Idaho home, getting a much needed boost from Yaya Kaaialii who hit a solo shot to break the 0-0 tie in the sixth inning.

After tacking on two more runs, Dix closed the door in the seventh to stave off elimination.

The big win ultimately saving Yavapai's season after the loss to McLennan where they surrendered back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning and then losing in extra innings.

The Roughriders, representing the ACCAC and Region I, take the field again on Thursday afternoon at 2pm from the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

There they will be in another do or die situation against the Seminole State Trojans - a team coached by Imperial Valley native, Amber Flores.

The winner of that game will take on the loser of the No. 1 seeded Florida Southwestern State and No. 5 Odessa game at 6pm on Thursday.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content