Miza Gilberto's double double and Christiena Bryan's 16 points keep AWC's win streak intact

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western started the game against Scottsdale on Monday night on an 8-0 run and trampled the Fighting Artichokes 85-38. The win is Arizona Western's 22nd in a row and elevates their overall record to 26-1 on the season.