Lady Matadors make it a dozen in a row!

Arizona Western continues to raise eyebrows, win 12th game in a row and claim #25 ranking in latest poll.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - All they do is win. The last time the Arizona Western women's basketball team felt the spoils of defeat came back on November 17, 2021, on the road at Pima. At Aztec Gymnasium, the Lady Matador's had their season opening four game win streak named, falling 61-59. On Wednesday night it was a rematch with Pima, this time on the Arizona Western campus. This time is was all Arizona Western as the Lady Mats started the game on an 11-0 run en route to a 69-40 win. A full recap of the game can be found here.