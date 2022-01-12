Skip to Content
Lady Matadors race to 15th win of the season

Arizona Western hits century mark in 102-49 win over Chandler-Gilbert on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's basketball team opened up the 2022 portion of their schedule at home against ACCAC rival Chandler-Gilbert. The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Arizona Western led 27-3 after one quarter of play en route to a 102-49 win in front of the home crowd.

With the win, Arizona Western improves to 15-1 on the season and 11th in a row. The Lady Matadors have not lost since November 17th when they fell on the road to Pima 61-59. Arizona Western will next travel to Central Arizona for a 2:00 p.m. tip off this Saturday.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

