Lady Matadors race to 15th win of the season

Arizona Western hits century mark in 102-49 win over Chandler-Gilbert on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's basketball team opened up the 2022 portion of their schedule at home against ACCAC rival Chandler-Gilbert. The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Arizona Western led 27-3 after one quarter of play en route to a 102-49 win in front of the home crowd.

With the win, Arizona Western improves to 15-1 on the season and 11th in a row. The Lady Matadors have not lost since November 17th when they fell on the road to Pima 61-59. Arizona Western will next travel to Central Arizona for a 2:00 p.m. tip off this Saturday.