Arizona Western freshman Alliance Ndiba wins second ACCAC DI player of the week honors

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -

Arizona Western Matadors women's basketball player Alliance Ndiba was named the ACCAC DI Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the weeks of December 20-January 2.

Ndiba finished the three-game week, averaging 14.0 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per contest while blocking 14 shots.