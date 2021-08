College Sports

AWC men's and women's soccer win at Southern Nevada to start season

HENDERSON, Nev. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's and women's soccer teams started the 2021 season on the road against Southern Nevada. The Lady Mats jumped out to an early lead and hung on for a 5-3 over the Coyotes.

The men also had a successful start to the season, defeating the Coyotes 5-2.

Both teams return home and ready for the home opener on Saturday.