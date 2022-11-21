Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points and 10th-ranked Creighton shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational. The Bluejays committed a season-high 13 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and then their up-tempo offense started rolling. All five Creighton starters were in double figures. Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders.

