Tired No. 4 TCU has done its job for playoff so far at 11-0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes has a simple response for anyone who questions if the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs really deserve to be in the playoff discussion. Dykes says their job is to win football games, and they’ve done that to this point. They are 11-0 after a chaotic game-ending field goal that capped a two-score rally in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds at Baylor. Only one of their conference wins has been by more than 10 points and they had to overcome double-digit deficits after halftime in back-to-back games last month. And they’ve played nine Saturdays in a row since their open date.

