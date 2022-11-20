No. 23 Michigan women dump Fairfield 69-53

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 in the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Following MacKenzie Daleba’s layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan never trailed again. Callie Cavanaugh scored 12 points for Fairfield.

