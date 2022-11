CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Mennenga scored 23 points as Davidson beat Old Dominion 66-61. Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Foster Loyer scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds. David Skogman made all seven of his free throws and scored 13. The Monarchs (3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Stanley, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.