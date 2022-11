GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Raequan Battle’s 30 points led Montana State over North Dakota 81-71. Battle shot 12 for 20 from the floor with two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (3-2). Jubrile Belo added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Fuller recorded 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Mitchell Sueker led the Fighting Hawks (2-3) with 18 points and six rebounds.

