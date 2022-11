FAIRFIELD, CONN. (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw four touchdowns and ran for another and Long Island ended its season holding off Sacred Heart 37-34. Long Island built a 37-10 lead when Stanzani ran it from 13 yards out with 3:32 left in the third quarter. Malik Grant finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and 110 yards on the ground for the Pioneers.

