Spain defender Azpilicueta seeks success at 3rd World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — César Azpilicueta is one of only six players with previous World Cup experience in Spain’s 26-man squad. Teenagers Pedri González, Gavi Páez and Alejandro Balde, and 20-year-olds Ansu Fati, Yéremy Pino and Nico Williams are also the squad this time and will be playing at the biggest soccer tournament in the world for the first time. Azpilicueta says veterans like him “can share our experiences from having played at one or more World Cups and can contribute things that a player who is 18 or 19 years old can’t.” Spain opens play against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

