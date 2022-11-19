Murphy runs for 124 yards, leads Army over UConn 34-17

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Braheam Murphy ran for 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Army to a 34-17 victory over Connecticut. Murphy ran along the left hashmark and bolted 75 yards untouched into the end zone to give Army a 20-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Tyhier Tyler’s 4-yard touchdown run stretched the Black Knights’ lead to 27-17 late in the third. Victor Rosa rushed for 105 of his 111 yards in the first half and a touchdown for UConn (6-6).

