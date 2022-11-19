Holy Cross routs Georgetown for 4th straight Patriot title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Sluka and Jordan Fuller scored three touchdowns apiece as Holy Cross clinched its fourth straight Patriot League title with a 47-10 rout of Georgetown, Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, is the first team to win four consecutive outright Patriot League titles. The Crusaders finished with 568 yards of offense, including 262 yards on the ground. Pierce Holley completed 29 of 48 passes for 261 yards and threw a touchdown for Georgetown (2-9, 1-5).

