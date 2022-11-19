Holston scores 3 TDs, Virginia Tech trips up Liberty 23-22

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Holston rushed for 99 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by surprising Liberty 23-22. The Hokies’ defense, maligned during the lengthy losing skid, came up with two big stops in the final minutes to preserve the one-point lead. They forced an incomplete pass by Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter to get the ball back near midfield, then forced Johnathan Bennett to lose a fumble on the Flames’ next possession. Holston picked up a key first down that allowed the Hokies to salt the final minute away.

