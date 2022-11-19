Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin. He has now won all six of his encounters against Fritz. The Serb will face either third-seeded Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record. Djokovic also stands to claim the largest payday in tennis history with $4,740,300 on offer for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

