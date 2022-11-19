Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday’s double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes for Cleveland, which blew a late lead before winning 132-122 in double overtime. The Cavs said Love is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against Miami, and it’s likely the 34-year-old could miss several games to give the thumb time to heal. Love is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while coming off the bench.

