Fitzpatrick eyes Race to Dubai title but McIlroy looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy hopes his strong second-round finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a good sign. The top-ranked McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, went birdie-birdie-eagle on this final three holes for a 4-under 68 that left him seven shots back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton. Fitzpatrick’s 67 puts him at 12-under overall to not only share a 3-shot lead with Hatton after two rounds but also keeping him out in front in the Race to Dubai. Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Ryan Fox don’t finish the event in second.

