Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury. Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period. There was no update on Wedgewood’s condition from the team immediately following the conclusion of the game, although Bally Sports Southwest reported he was being treated in the arena and not transported to a hospital. Wedgewood ended his night with 21 saves as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time of the injury.

