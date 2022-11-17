David Krejci scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Flyers 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. Tomas Nosek scored for the second straight game and Jake DeBrusk also had a goal to help the Bruins win their fifth straight and improve to 10-0 at home. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for his 12th victory in 12 starts. Owen Tippett scored on a power-play for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight. Tippett cut it to 2-1 midway through the third, but Krejci countered 16 seconds later.

