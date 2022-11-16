Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is being more polite about the World Cup. He declined to say this time if it was “ridiculous” that Qatar was the host. But he did say on Wednesday that Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar over human rights issues were right to do so if that’s what they believed. The veteran coach was asked in his first news conference in Qatar about his “ridiculous” comment in March. He repeated his opinions that the World Cup was better hosted by countries with more soccer experience. Van Gaal did praise the quality of training pitches for his team which plays Qatar on Nov. 29.

