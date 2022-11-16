Son wears mask at World Cup training, unsure when can play

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min wore a mask at training with the South Korea team ahead of World Cup in Qatar and later expressed doubt about his availability for the start of the tournament. The Tottenham forward hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in the Champions League. He underwent surgery two days later. Son trained in Doha and wore a carbon mask that had the No. 7 written in white on the left side. Son said at a news conference after training it was “difficult for me to say when I can play.”

