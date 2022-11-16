Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston at QB vs. Rams

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen won’t make a quarterback change this week. Allen says Andy Dalton will remain in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The first-year Saints coach stressed that New Orleans’ anemic offensive performance during its past two games stems from more than the performance of a single player. The decision comes after Allen said earlier this week that he would evaluate whether returning season-opening starter Jameis Winston to the lineup gave his team a better chance to win. Dalton has gone 2-5 as the Saints’ starter.

