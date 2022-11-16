Qatar’s World Cup denounced for ‘washing’ country’s image

With no soccer tradition but billions in oil money, Qatar is the latest Persian Gulf nation using sports to try to burnish its image on the global stage. The host of the 2022 World Cup is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of fewer than 3 million. Many think Qatar is hosting the event to project its influence, build international connections and move past a human-rights record criticized by international groups and workers’ advocates. Critics describe the 2022 World Cup, which starts Sunday, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports to change a country or company’s image.

