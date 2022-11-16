O’Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. The win streak for the Blues comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12. Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops. The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in five games.

